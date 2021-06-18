Suspect charged in attempted armed robbery at Waynesboro gas station

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A Waynesboro man is facing charges in an attempted armed robbery at a local gas station.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Investigators say 20-year-old Rakeem Christopher Whitfield entered the Sunoco Gas Station on East 7th Street, between 3 and 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, produced a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

The clerk reportedly refused to comply and hid in the office.

Whitfield then allegedly fled on foot.

Investigators say Whitfield turned himself into authorities, Friday afternoon, and booked into the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

He’s now charged with Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime, Kidnapping- Adult, and Interference with 911 Calls.