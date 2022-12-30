NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators are looking for a suspect in an apparent road rage incident that happened near Exit 1 off Interstate 20, in which shots were reportedly fired.

According to North Augusta Department of Public Safety, there were no reported injuries or damaged property. The suspect reportedly fled on foot in the area of West Martintown Road near the North Augusta Greeneway bridge crossing and Rowland-Ford Funeral Home.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call the North Augusta Department of Public Safety at (803) 279-2121.