AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent shooting incident.

19-year-old Jalen Oliver is wanted in reference to the incident that occurred on August 8 on the 2300 block of Travis Road.

Investigators say he is known to frequent that area and is considered Armed & Dangerous.

The incident report states that the situation began at a Texaco on Windsor Spring Road. One of the victims stated that he got into a verbal altercation inside the gas station with another man, who approached him and said “What did you say?” The victim replied that he responded with “I wasn’t talking to you, I was talking to my girl.” He then left the store.

The victims state that the suspects then got into their vehicle to follow them. As the victims made a turn onto Travis Road, they state that they began to hear gunshots hit their vehicle. They then travelled to Cassell Street to flee the suspects and call the police.

Responding officers state there were ricochet marks on the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators have are now searching for Oliver in connection with this case.

If you have any information on Oliver’s location, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080. Callers may remain anonymous.