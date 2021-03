AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a stalking case.

52-year-old Robert Bernard Androyna is wanted for Aggravated Stalking.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, March 3.

He’s described as being 5 ft 11, weighing approximately 245 lbs, and is bald with brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call investigators at 706-821-1080