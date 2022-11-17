BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, MD., with multiple felony convictions was shot Wednesday night by members of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office SRT (Special Response Team) team after a nearly five-hour-long standoff.

On Wednesday, November 16th, around 8:40 p.m., Deputies met with the victim, Rebecca Crews, at the Sheriff’s Office regarding a domestic violence incident where she escaped her residence. Crews reported she was physically assaulted and held against her will by McCardell whom she shares two toddlers (ages 1 and 2).

Crews said she hid in the woods for several hours until a family member picked her up and took her to the Sheriff’s Office.

While speaking with Crews, Deputies learned McCardell had outstanding felony warrants stemming from a June 2022 domestic violence incident in Baltimore. The warrants are for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Around 10:30 Wednesday night, Deputies went to the home, 165 Southside Drive, to conduct a welfare check on the children and follow up on the abuse allegations.

They were met at the door by McCardell, who while holding both children in his arms, flashed a pistol, pointed it at deputies, and fired a shot. The suspect went back into the apartment, came back to the door, and fired a second shot. Deputies returned fire and McCardell barricaded himself in the residence, firing a third shot.

Deputies secured the scene, had McCardell contained to his apartment,and called the SRT.

A SRT negotiator made telephone contact with McCardell through his father, and spent several hours negotiating McCardell’s surrender.

Over the course of the negotiations, McCardell was erratic and threatened to kill law enforcement.

The negotiations resulted in McCardell coming to the door. That’s when the SRT Team deployed a distraction device and McCardell again, while holding his children in his arms, revealed a handgun and pointed it at law enrocement, while using the children as human shields.

A BCSO SRT team member fired his weapon, hitting McCardell in the leg.

He was taken into custody at 3:30 Thursday morning.

McCardell transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he remains until booking.

The children were rescued, treated by Burke County EMA, and given back to Rebecca Crews, their mother.

No additional injuries were sustained.

The BCSO SRT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team assisted with tactical operations and negotiations. Waynesboro Police, Georgia State Patrol, Burke County EMA and Burke County 911 also assisted during the operation.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Thursday morning, NewsChannel 6 will be in attendance.

This is a developing story.