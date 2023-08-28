AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has taken a wanted Aggravated Assault suspect into custody.

28-year-old Diontra Donya Miller was wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault incident that happened on June 12th on Lumpkin Road.

According to the incident report, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road for shots fired, and when they arrived, the victim stated that he came out of his apartment, walked to his car, a black Dodge Charger pulled up, a gun was pulled out, and shot at the victim three times before driving off.

The victim told authorities that he had an argument the night before with Miller allegedly flashing his gun at him.

Miller is now reportedly in custody.