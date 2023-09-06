LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC. (WSPA) – A suspect is dead after killing his ex-wife and injuring a deputy in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Lexington.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the incident started around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Prismatic Way near Rocky Creek Elementary School.

Morning commuters saw closures on Two Notch Road between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road.

Deputies said the suspect invaded a home where his ex-wife and 8-year-old son were inside and then fatally shot his ex-wife.

The 8-year-old did not suffer any injuries and was released to a relative according to the sheriff’s department.

While fleeing the scene, the suspect shot a deputy and left in his ex-wife’s car. A chase ensued.

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol deployed a tire deflation device and the suspect began firing multiple rounds at authorities, deputies said.

Law enforcement retaliated fire and killed the suspect.

During the investigation, officials learned that the suspect had a criminal history in Florida and had previously made many threatening phone calls to his ex-wife.

The identities of the suspect and his ex-wife have not been released at this time.