AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after leading Aiken County Deputies on a chase.

The pursuit happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening on I-20 westbound in Aiken County.

Investigators say the suspect reportedly fired a shot at law enforcement before deputies performed a PITT maneuver on the suspect, causing the vehicle stop on guard rail along the shoulder.

They were reportedly barricaded in their vehicle for a short time before being found deceased in the vehicle.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in SLED to assist with the investigation.

Deputies reportedly did not fire any shots during the incident. No further injuries are reported.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.