AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect has been arrested in the death of long time Aiken jeweler, Swint ‘Porky’ Bradberry Jr.

Bradberry was found dead in his home on Tuesday, January 9.

According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the home on the 900 block of Brookhaven Dr. at around 8 a.m. for a report of a possible burglary. When they arrived, officers found Bradberry dead inside the home.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says Bradberry died from blunt force injuries to the head.

On Wednesday, Public Safety announced the arrest of 27-year-old Alexander Boone in connection with the case.

Boone is charged with Murder and 1st Degree Burglary.

Investigators say they are working to identify any motive or connections between Boone and Bradberry.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 803-642-7620