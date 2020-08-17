Suspect arrested in Eastview Drive shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is in custody in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us that deputies responded to calls of shots fired on the 300 block of Eastview Drive just before 11:30 a.m., Monday.
Once there, deputies found a man that had been shot at least three times. The victim was taken to AU Medical Center ER for treatment.
The suspect was later found and taken into custody at Broad Street and Milledge Road.
No names have been released.
