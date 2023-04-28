WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect has been identified in the death of a DeKalb County man in Aiken County.

According to the Coroner’s Office, deputies responded just after 1 p.m. on March 14 to Kitchings Road near Old Barnwell Road after a passerby reported seeing a Black male lying on the side of the roadway in a ditch.

Responding deputies found the victim, 24-year-old Jarvon Stapleton, of Stonecrest, Ga., had been shot multiple times. EMS rushed to the scene and transported Stapleton to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators have identified 37-year-old Barry Junior Bellinger (aka Alameen Mumin) of Lithonia, Ga. as a suspect in this case.

Bellinger was arrested on April 28 at an apartment complex in Lithonia by the DeKalb County Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He’s been booked into the DeKalb County Jail on unrelated charges.

Bellinger is currently wanted for Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Kidnapping and Carjacking, all of which occurred in Aiken County.

He’s expected to be extradited to Aiken County once his current charges in DeKalb County are processed.

Stapleton’s family has released a statement, saying, “We express our deepest gratitude and are truly thankful to all the law enforcement officers and community members that help bring this man to justice.”