DUBLIN, Ga. (WJBF) – A second suspect has been arrested in the May 29th Memorial Day Weekend Shooting Incident at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park that left two people dead.

24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier, of East Dublin, has been taken into custody without incident by US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Rozier’s charges include:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime

Aggravated Assault

Reckless Conduct

Rozier is the second subject arrested following the murders of two people at a festival near Sandersville Sunday, May 29th.

Warrants were issued in June for both Ryan Rozier and 24-year-old Brian “BJ” Rozier.

17-year-old Williams Mykell Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn of Wrightsville both died as a result of the shooting. According to investigators in the case, there were no bag checks or security at the event that brought nearly 1,000 to Larry Mitchell Ball Park, a private facility outside Sandersville.

Ryan Rozier was arrested in late June and charged with Possession of Firearm by a First Offender Probationer and Felony Probation Violation.

This investigation is still active. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please contact SA Haynes at 478-374-6988 or Captain Trey Burgamy at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office 478-552-0911