AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a deadly weekend hit-and-run.

Roderiquez Walker has been arrested and charged in the death of 39-year-old Broderick Parker.

The incident report states that Parker was walking on the 3100 Blk. Richmond Hill Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:06 p.m.

Walker reportedly fled the scene leaving the vehicle there.