COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators arrested a man earlier this week in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.

According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Michael Kilgore is facing the following charges:

1 st Degree Homicide by Vehicle

Degree Homicide by Vehicle Duty to Stop at Accident (Hit-and-Run, Leaving Scene of Accident)

Hands Free Law

Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Operation of Vehicle with No/Expired Tag

No Proof of Minimum Insurance Motor Vehicle

Window Glazing Violation (Tinted Windows)

Windshield/Window/Wiper Requirements.

Investigators began searching for the driver of a white older-model two-door Ford F-150 and work trailer that was last seen traveling eastbound on Washington Road heading into Richmond County after the accident occurred.

The truck, driven by Kilgore, was spotted by traffic cameras on Tuesday night and the photos were circulated. Kilgore was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center on bonds totaling $16,800.

Kilgore is also being held on a failure-to-appear charge in regard to an active indictment from March 2021, in which court records show Kilgore is charged with unlawful telemarketing, internet activities, or home repair activities.