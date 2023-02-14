AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in connection to an Augusta hotel murder.

Demorea Wallace is behind bars for the death of 62-year-old Barry Monoochee Lew. Lew was found with a gunshot wound at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off Claussen Road January 8th, he later died.

Authorities are searching for a second suspect in this crime.

Richard Kareem Moore is also wanted in Lew’s death.

NewsChannel 6 is working to gather more information on this murder as well as a mugshot for Moore.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.