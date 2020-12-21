Suspect arrested, charged in 2018 Warrenville murder

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – A New Ellenton man is facing charges in a 2018 murder in Aiken County.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Keith Drive just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Shantia Green

Investigators say the homeowner, 39-year-old Travis Young, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Young was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators have now charged 20-year-old Denzel Deshawn Jackson of New Ellenton with Murder, five counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

43-year-old Shantia Green was previously charged with Accessory After The Fact To Murder in the death of Young. She has since been released on bond in March 2019.

Jackson has been in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center since May 13, 2019, on charges associated with the death of Derrick Jai Curry, who was reported missing earlier that month.

If you have any information on Derrick Jai Curry’s disappearance, please call investigators at 803-648-6811, or anonymously at 888-274-6372.

Derrick Jai Curry

