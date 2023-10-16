AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating 3 separate armed robberies that all happened Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robberies all happened at businesses on Peach Orchard Rd.: Zaxby’s, Church’s Chicken, and Family Dollar.

When they arrived, deputies learned that a man carrying a backpack told the clerks to give him all the money from the registers while holding his hand in the backpack, indicating he had a firearm.

Deputies say the man walked to all three businesses and was later taken into custody on Lumpkin Rd.