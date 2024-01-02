AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a suspect in a December murder.

34-year-old Michael Jason Mims was taken into custody on Tuesday, January 2.

Mims was wanted on Murder charges in connection with the December 12 death of 19-year-old Tyler Smith.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in reference to shots being fired on the 2000 block of Telfair Street on December 12 at 7:21 P.M.

Deputies say when they arrived, they learned Smith, who was shot at least once. He was taken to Wellstar MCG where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 P.M.

No further details into the investigation have been released.