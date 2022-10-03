HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — A student was charged Monday after an investigation revealed he had brought an airsoft gun to Harlem Middle School and showed it to other students.

According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal John Bush, a school resource officer was alerted to the student carrying what appeared to be a plastic firearm. The airsoft pistol was located, secured, and confiscated. In addition to criminal charges, the student will face punishment based on CCBOE’s code of conduct.

“Safety is a shared responsibility,” the letter to parents read, “We want to take this opportunity to encourage parents to speak with your children, about what items are and aren’t appropriate to bring onto school campus.”

Anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior or activity is encouraged to report it immediately to an adult or school administrator or contact the school district’s anonymous tip line at (706) 541-3600.