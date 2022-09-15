AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — School officials say a student brought a 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County on Thursday.

In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Jason Medlin says the gun was discovered “during an administrative investigation into a safety concern reported by a parent.”

“School Safety and Security Officers immediately secured the weapon and are working to complete the investigation. No students or staff were harmed or believed to be in danger,” said Medlin.

It is unclear at this time what disciplinary action the student will receive, but Medlin says it will be “based upon applicable state laws” and the Richmond County Schools Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

Students and parents are advised to report any suspicious activity to the Richmond County School System Tip Line at (706) 828-1077.

“Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of their personal safety and school safety,” said Medlin.