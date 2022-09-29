RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County student has been arrested after bringing a BB gun on school grounds.

The incident happened at the bus loading zone of Glenn Hills High School.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Javar Myron Odom, 17, was arrested on Wednesday for unlawfully carrying a semi automatic BB gun located in his waistband.

Authorities say that Odom was accused by a Richmond County Board of Education Public Safety Officer.

According to the RCSO, Odom was arrested on a single charge of Weapons in School Building/Grounds/Functions and booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center, and he is being held on a $5,700 bond.