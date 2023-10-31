AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old was arrested after a loaded gun was found at Lucy C. Laney High School on Monday.

According to a letter sent out by Principal, Dr. Cordaryl Middleton, a student reported to school staff that another student had a weapon on campus.

Richmond County BOE police searched the student’s backpack and found a loaded handgun.

18-year-old Derrick Barnes was arrested and charged with Weapon in School Building, Grounds or Functions.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers responded to campus and remained throughout the day.