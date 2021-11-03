String of shootings in Augusta leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A string of violent crime in Augusta. Investigators looking into several shootings over the last 5 days.

Deputies are still investigating after 58-year-old Awanda Thomas was found dead in her home on the 2300 block of Martin Road.

The coroner said Thomas was assaulted and possibly shot at least one time inside her home.

Richmond County deputies arrested 40-year-old Donte Bell Sr. in connection with the murder.

That shooting was just one of several in Augusta in the past five days.

Investigators said they are now looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that injured one man near the Augusta University Summerville Campus.

Some students said they are concerned for the safety of those who live in the area.

“It makes me worry for them. Not everybody likes to carry guns or things like that to protect themselves and I can imagine that now they feel very uncomfortable living where they live. Especially in an area like this where its supposed to be a lot safer,” Augusta University student Cassidy Bramlatt said.

Others students said in light of how close the shooting was to campus, Augusta University may need to have more security.

“I think there should be an increase to security perhaps to make people feel a lot safer. Most people live here essentially. They spend most of their day here and the last thing they want is for something bad to happen,” Augusta University student Ethan Quattlebaum said.

There have also been two shootings in South Augusta in the last few days — one on Plantation Road taking the life of 16-year-old, Tekeil Lee Jr., and the other killing one person and other injuring another after a fight broke out at the Red Crab on Peach Orchard Road.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Ray Terell Streetman with Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the murder at the Red Crab.