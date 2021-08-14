Store clerk shot at Wrens’ Family Dollar

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – One person was shot at a local business in Wrens.

Authorities say at 9 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Family Dollar on North Main St in Wrens.

A release from the GBI states that an individual entered the store at 8:55 a.m., pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired multiple shots at the store clerk, striking them at least once.

Upon Officers arriving on scene, the victim was alert and talking and was transported to an Augusta area Medical Facility for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect then exited the store and entered a black, four-door 2018-2019 Hyundai Sonata and departed the scene, traveling Southbound on U. S. 1

The suspect is described as a Black Male possibly in his 40’s, 6-00/200-225lbs, bald, wearing gold-rimmed glasses, dressed in a white T-shirt, dark colored cargo pants and black tennis shoes.

Investigators say he is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

We’re told robbery does not appear to be the motive.

GBI is currently the primary investigating body on the shooting, working in coordination with Jefferson County and Richmond County Sheriff’s Offices.

There is NO active shooter and NO imminent danger to the community.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.