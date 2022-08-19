STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a male victim with multiple stab wounds on the scene. The victim was able to direct officers to a vacant residence where the assault occurred on Johnson Street.

The male victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment and was later released. Officers continued to investigate the residence and found evidence of the stabbing pointed out by the victim. After the subsequent investigation, detectives charged Teanda Brinkley, 45, with 1 count of Aggravated Assault and 1 count of Criminal Trespass.

In addition to those charges, Brinkley was also wanted on an outstanding Felony Probation Violation warrant. Brinkley was transported to the Bullock County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.

Anyone with more information about this case should call Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-

9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.