RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over a case involving a disturbance suspect who was reportedly tased by Richmond County deputies and became unresponsive.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at a home on the 1900 block of George Road, near Kissingbower Road and Gordon Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect reportedly threatened to harm his family, was aggressive, and had an outstanding petition for a mental evaluation.

Investigators say that the suspect refused to comply with their commands and a taser was deployed. After this, the suspect became unresponsive, and deputies reportedly began CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and admitted. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the suspect, nor the deputies involved. The investigation is ongoing.