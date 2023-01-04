NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is in custody for a murder in New Ellenton, S.C.

The New Ellenton Police Department says Ruben Perry is behind bars for the murder of Kennard Thomas on December 26th, 2022.

Authorities responded to Camel Street around 1:30 a.m. on that date to find Thomas with a stab wound.

Investigators say that Thomas was transported by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Ruben Perry turned himself in on January 1st, 2023 and remains behind bars charged with felony Murder.