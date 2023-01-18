COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A husband is facing murder charges after stabbing his wife in their Harlem home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, 82-year-old Robbert Bennett called 911 to report stabbing his wife. When investigators arrived on scene, they found 60-year-old Michelle Bennett in the dining room slumped over the table with a large kitchen knife in her back.

Robert Bennett was found in the living room and was taken into custody without incident. EMS and Fire Rescue efforts to revive Michelle Bennett were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett was charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. No bond has been set.