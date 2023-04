BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol State Trooper was shot early Sunday morning in Bamberg County.

Officials say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on US-78.

The trooper was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Department of Public Safety will share additional details as they become available.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.