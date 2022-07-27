COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WJBF) — One South Carolina man is behind bars after pleading guilty to selling drugs.

According to authorities, Derrall Lanard Reed, 35, of Columbia, plead guilty to five counts of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and four counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine, and he was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

According to investigators, Reed sold five handguns, cocaine, and crack cocaine to undercover Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (AFT) agents in February 2020.

Authorities say Reed was arrested on federal charges and detained without bond in March 2020 when he showed up to sell another firearm to the undercover agents.

Investigators say after receiving a federal search warrant, the agents found his personal firearm.

According to authorities, three of the handguns had previously been reported as having been stolen from residences or vehicles, two were previously reported stolen in Richland County, and one had previously been reported as having been stolen from a residence in Hoke County, North Carolina.

Authorities say that additionally, two of the firearms, including the one recovered in Reed’s home, were preliminarily linked through ballistics analysis as having been involved in ShotSpotter incidents and other shooting incidents in Columbia on July 2019, November 2019, December 2019, and March 2020.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Reed has prior state convictions for possession of crack cocaine (2004), possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (2006), and assault and battery with intent to kill (2006).