South Carolina man receives life sentence in prison for double murder

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) -- A North Augusta, South Carolina resident is suing the city for changes made during a council meeting. It's a possible violation of laws governing access to information.

"But now I'm not only fighting for my rights, I'm fighting for the citizens of North Augusta," Dr. Perry Holcomb told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk."It is for my friends, my neighbors, my acquaintances, and my love for my city. That's why I did it," he added.