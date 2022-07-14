FLORENCE, South Carolina (WJBF) — One South Carolina man is behind bars after being convicted by a federal court for participating in an interstate cocaine trafficking conspiracy that operated for several years.

According to authorities, Brodus Bernard Gregg, 68, of Conway, and his co-conspirators brought large quantities of cocaine from other states into South Carolina.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that the evidence presented by the Government at trial established that beginning around 2015, several drug dealers in the Conway and Myrtle Beach area began paying Gregg between $1,000 and $1,500 to pick up kilogram-quantities of cocaine and heroin from sources of supply in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Atlanta, Georgia, and drive the drugs back to South Carolina, where they were broken down for further distribution.

Authorities also say that in October of 2019, two Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Gregg on the shoulder of Interstate 20 near Aiken based on a window tint violation; however, deputies learned that Gregg had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated crime from Georgetown County.

Those deputies also say that after using a drug detection canine, there was a positive alert for narcotics.

According to U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis, the evidence in court continues with the following:

When deputies attempted to detain Gregg to search his vehicle, he ran and tried to reenter his vehicle to flee. A roadside struggle ensued for more than five minutes as dozens of passenger vehicles and commercial trucks zoomed past them at highway speeds less than five feet away. During this scuffle, the video captured Gregg telling the deputies that they will “have to kill him” to detain him. After Gregg was detained, the deputies searched his vehicle and located 500.9 grams of cocaine. After being checked out by EMS roadside, Gregg admitted that he was delivering the cocaine from an individual in Atlanta to another individual in Conway. In the months that followed, he also admitted his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy to DEA agents. Enforcement Administration during the summer of 2020, which intercepted communications from three target telephones that were in contact with dozens of drug dealers in the Pee Dee. Further investigation into the inner workings of the criminal enterprise led agents to piece together that Gregg had previously been caught during a traffic stop carrying ½ kilogram of cocaine from Atlanta to Conway while on a drug resupply run for the organization. At trial, Gregg testified that he did not know what he was transporting, and that he thought on an earlier occasion he had transported beauty supplies for a co-conspirator’s wife’s beauty salon. He stated that he fought the deputies because he felt intimidated during the traffic stop and accused agents of lying about the statements he gave during his interviews. Several other members of the conspiracy who had previously pled guilty testified as witnesses. They each said that Gregg knew that he was transporting cocaine, and that he had been doing so for them for several years.

Authorities say Gregg the ½ kilogram of cocaine Gregg was transporting was worth approximately $25,000.

Gregg was found guilty by a jury, and he now faces a penalty of 5 to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of $1,000,000. Authorities say he also faces at least four years of court-ordered supervision after prison.