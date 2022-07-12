SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been charged with several crimes following an officer involved shooting that killed Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy, Austin Aldrige.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Duane Leslie Heard, 63, Spartanburg, has been charged with Armed Robbery, Domestic Violence, Two County of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light.

Authorities say Heard did shoot and kill Deputy Aldrige, and then, he stole Aldrige’s department issued handgun, taser, and patrol vehicle keys which were located on Aldrige’s person.

Investigators say the shooting that killed Deputy Aldrige happened on Chaffee Road.

Deputy Aldrige was 25 years old.

According to the warrants, Heard was fleeing from a traffic stop while on Anderson Mill Road, and while fleeing, Heard pointed a firearm at another Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

Heard was served warrants at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center.