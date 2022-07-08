SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man is behind bars after several offenses including burglary and domestic violence.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Joshua Hodges, 22, was arrested on Saturday for Burglary First Degree, Domestic Violence Second Degree, and Unlawful Communication.

According to the arrest warrants, investigators say Hodges threatened the victim through text messages saying, “I’mma f*** you up, you keeping doing this. Cause you gone keep going behind my back to him to see (blanked out) and I promise (blanked out) and you will get hurt.”

Then, investigators say Hodges entered the victim’s house without permission using a bank card to unlock the door after being told by the victim not to come over.

Investigators continue by stating Hodges threatened the victim in the presence of a minor saying to the victim, “I wanna slam your head into the counter and watch your teeth go down your throat. I will beat the f*** out of you.”

According to authorities, Hodges has been booked at the Darlington County Detention Center.