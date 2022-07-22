SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested after firing his gun at police officers.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). William Joshua Alston, 40, of North Myrtle Beach, has been charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Possession of anabolic steroids.

According to the authorities, Alston was confronted by officers to surrender, but instead of surrendering, Alston pulled out his gun and shot at them multiple times.

Authorities say Alston fled on foot, but he was caught and arrested.

According to SLED, after a search warrant was given, officers found what they believe to be anabolic steriods in his vehicle.

Alston is currently booked at the J. Ruben Long Detention Center.