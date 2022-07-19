ORANGEBURG, South Carolina (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Trequan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, has been arrested and charged with four counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The incident happened on June 15th, 2022.

According to the authorities, Stokes approached the victims’ home and knocked on the front door armed with a firearm.

Investigators say when one of the victims opened the door, Stokes fired his firearm striking multiple victims.

According to SLED, this shooting is in relation to the shooting involving 21-year-old Keith Nathanial Sharpe, of Aiken, who was charged with four counts of attempted murder earlier this month.

Keith Sharpe, 21, of Aiken, arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder

Authorities say those victims were transported to the area hospitals.

According to SLED, Stokes has been booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.