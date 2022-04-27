SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets.

According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously stolen from Kwik Mart on Peach Orchard Road in Sumter, South Carolina, and Moses redeemed the stolen tickets and received cash payouts totaling $85.

SLED says they were requested to investigate by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Authorities say Moses has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, and the case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.