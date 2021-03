DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Denmark Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are on the scene of a shooting that occurred near the 4000 and 5000 blocks of Carolina HWY in Denmark, S.C.

Crime scene professionals have been requested by local enforcement to investigate.

There are no other details available at this time.

