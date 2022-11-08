RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Two women are wanted on charges of child cruelty after two boys in their care were found covered in bruises, sores, and cuts.

Investigators are searching for 22-year-old Rakimma Hadilyah Galloway and 21-year-old Jada Galloway, both of the 3300 block of Tate Road in South Augusta.

According to an incident report, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were left in the care of Rakimma and Jada Galloway while their father was in prison. The report states that the father attempted to contact them to check on his sons but learned both Galloways changed their phone numbers.

A woman who was responding to a DFCS complaint against the child’s father reportedly learned from the child’s mother that the children were being abused. The woman made contact with both Galloways who said they had left to go to Florence, S.C. and their car broke down and they were unable to return home. The children’s mother, who was in Florida at the time, reportedly drove to Columbia, S.C. to meet the Galloways and pick up her sons.

The mother of the boys told investigators that when she picked up her sons, she saw one of the boys had a black eye with a small cut under it, and both boys were covered in new and old bruises. The incident report alleges that one of the boys also had a swollen left hand, and the other had several sores and cuts on his head.

The mother told investigators that she shared custody of the two boys, but that they had been living with their father for a few months because she did not have a place to live. She stated that she had not been able to see or talk to her sons for more than a month and a half.

The boys were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and x-rays. The abuse was said to have occurred at the Galloway home.

Rakimma Galloway is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. Jada Galloway is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 231 pounds. Both are known to frequent the area of Tate Road and Florence, S.C.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.