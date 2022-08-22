AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating a man they said is wanted for a reckless conduct incident that occurred earlier this month on 2nd Avenue near Gordon Highway in South Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Luther Roy Jones was driving a Ford F-150 with handicap tags in the area and is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent both 1st and 2nd Avenues in the area of Nellieville Road.

Jones is described as a Black male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, whereabouts, or any other information about the crime, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.