AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A South Augusta man is dead following a shooting that happened in the Meadowbrook neighborhood between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge Road on Sunday night.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive. When investigators arrived, they found 49-year-old Lance Coleman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

Additional details about any possible suspects or what led up to the shooting were not immediately given.