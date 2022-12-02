EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield Police Department, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, SC Law Enforcement Division, and Midlands Crimestoppers are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a burglary that occurred sometime between June 4-6, 2022.

The artifacts were taken from the Tompkins Library located at 104 Courthouse Square in Edgefield, SC.

There were approximately 39 unique pots stolen from the building.

The pottery was made in the 1800’s by enslaved citizens of Edgefield County and carries significant historical value.

The pottery was on loan to the library from a private owner.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or knows the whereabouts of the pottery is strongly encouraged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers.

Anonymity is always guaranteed for those who contact Crime Stoppers.

A cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Submit a tip in one of 3 ways: