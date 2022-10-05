COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating threats being made at schools across the state on Wednesday.

While they have not made clear which schools are affected at this time, SLED said they are evaluating the credibility of the threats and at this time believe them to be a hoax. However, they are encouraging all schools to take any and all threats seriously.

“SLED is actively working with our state and federal law enforcement partners [to investigate these threats.] If you have any information about these threats, please call local law enforcement,” said a SLED spokesperson in a statement.