AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting.

According to SLED, the incident happened on Tuesday, November 21st.

According to authorities, Davon Davenport, 30, was having an encounter with Wagener Police Department officers, and then, Davenport stole a police department vehicle and drove off.

According to SLED, officers fired their weapons in the direction of the vehicle, but no one was shot during the incident.

Authorities say the police department vehicle was later located unattended in Aiken County, and then, Davenport was later located in Aiken County, taken into custody, and booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.

According to SLED, Davenport has been charged with Grand Larceny with a value of $10,000.00 or more.

This is an ongoing investigation.