LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to SLED, 36- year-old Austin Leigh Henderson barricaded himself in a residence where a 7-hour

standoff ensued. Henderson shot and killed 27-year-old Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr.

Henderson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Cayce Police Department has requested SLED to investigate this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.