BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Barnwell city employee with assault & battery for allegedly fondling a juvenile girl.

On Friday, Nov. 17, agents charged 33-year-old Matthew Napolitan Washington with 3 counts of 1st-degree assault & battery. Warrants for his arrest claim he inappropriately touched a juvenile while working as her volleyball coach.

According to the warrants, the assaults happened throughout the fall of 2022 and the summer and fall of 2023. The warrants claim Washington rubbed the victims breasts, buttocks, and genital area, both under and over her clothes.

Washington has been booked into the Barnwell County Detention Center.