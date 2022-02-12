SLED arrests Sumter couple; charged with human trafficking

SUMTER, S.C. (WJBF) – On February 4, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested and charged a Sumter couple with human trafficking.
Will Fullwood and his girlfriend, Tina Mae Epps were booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on the Trafficking in Persons charges and have both been released on bond, according to SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin.
“The Human Trafficking problem has continued to increase across our nation, significantly in the last two years. There is no place in our society for this type of behavior. We are proud of our partnership to work with these agencies to apprehend those responsible and rescue victims of this horrible crime,”Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Hampton Gardner