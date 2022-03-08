AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Six Augusta area men are facing a number of charges including gun-related and drug trafficking charges, in an effort to combat gang-related violent crime.

All six are charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Reginald DeMarco Smith , a/k/a “Gunslinger,” 48, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and An Amount of Fentanyl, “Crack” Cocaine, and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Smith sped away from an attempted traffic stop Feb. 12, 2021, by a Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy, then abandoned his vehicle and ran into the woods. Investigators found a loaded pistol, a significant amount of drugs, and more than $18,000 in cash at the scene, and Smith was located and arrested nine months later.

“Law enforcement agencies throughout the Southern District need assistance in battling the increase in violent crime and illegal firearms, and our office continues to answer the call to help,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We stand with Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree in protecting the law-abiding citizens of the Augusta area by removing those who would threaten the community’s safety.”