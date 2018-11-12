Crime News

Shots fired on Wrightsboro Road, 1 injured

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 10:39 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 12:48 PM EST

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - A shooting investigation is underway in Richmond County.

It happened Saturday night at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road. 

When police arrived - one person had been shot at least 3 times.

They've been identified as 22-year-old Vante Malik Vereen.

They were last listed in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

