Shots fired on Wrightsboro Road, 1 injured

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - A shooting investigation is underway in Richmond County.

It happened Saturday night at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road.

When police arrived - one person had been shot at least 3 times.

They've been identified as 22-year-old Vante Malik Vereen.

They were last listed in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.