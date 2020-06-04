Shots fired during firearm investigation in Clearwater

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies working a firearm investigation in Aiken County Thursday afternoon reported gunshots fired near them from a wooded area as they interviewed witnesses, which included some children, about earlier calls of “shots fired” nearby.

The proximity of the shots fired to the interviewing deputies launched a search for a suspect in the area, extending as far as Storm Branch Road.

In response to previous complaints about gunfire near the 100 block of Hilltop Court, Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies were collecting statements from eyewitnesses in Clearwater when shots erupted, again, nearby. After a large number of units were called to the area and no suspect located, the search was called off around 6 p.m.

Deputies are still on the lookout for a black male with dark complexion and curly hair, of medium build, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean.

Units are still patrolling area, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

